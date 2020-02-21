e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 20, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Month after road rage incident, biker booked

Month after road rage incident, biker booked

cities Updated: Feb 21, 2020 01:10 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
Hindustantimes
         

A month after a Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) bus traffic controller was partially blinded in a road rage incident, the Kharghar police have registered a case against the unknown biker for assaulting him.

The incident took place on January 21 when Shamrao Kamble, 55, was in Kharghar at the NMMT controller’s office. He was waiting to register the bus number 55 coming from Pethali village to Ghansoli when he saw a commotion.

A biker was heckling bus driver Rajendra Suryavanshi . As per Suryavanshi, the biker was driving rashly and crashed into the bus.

When Kamble went to check the reason for the commotion, he noticed that the biker was verbally abusing Suryavanshi.

“The biker was violently banging on the door near the driver’s seat and trying to drag Suryavanshi out of the bus. I went up to him and asked him why he is creating a ruckus. He slapped me twice on my face. I fell when he hit me,” Kamble said in his complaint.

The biker also punched Kamble on the face, which caused severe injury in his left eye. As the biker was fleeing, Kamble took a photo capturing his bike’s registration number.

“I am partially blinded in my left eye and am unable to see clearly even after undergoing a surgery. The doctor has suggested another surgery. Previously, the police had not registered the case and have recorded it as an non-cognisable complaint,” said Kamble.

He added that after his department got in touch with the divisional assistant commissioner of police.

Only after that, the case was taken seriously.

Kharghar senior inspector Pradeep Tidar said, “The complainant was seeking treatment for his eye injury. He has approached us now. We will soon identify the biker and arrest him.”

The accused biker has been booked on charges of assaulting an on-duty public servant.

top news
Trade to security: Five key pacts may be inked during Donald Trump visit
Trade to security: Five key pacts may be inked during Donald Trump visit
FATF retains Pakistan in ‘grey list’, delivers a sharp warning on blacklisting
FATF retains Pakistan in ‘grey list’, delivers a sharp warning on blacklisting
Theatre commands may take 3 years: Army chief
Theatre commands may take 3 years: Army chief
‘Unprecedented crisis’: Airtel’s Sunil Mittal meets telecom minister on AGR dues
‘Unprecedented crisis’: Airtel’s Sunil Mittal meets telecom minister on AGR dues
India responds to China’s ‘sabotage’ barb over Amit Shah’s Arunachal visit
India responds to China’s ‘sabotage’ barb over Amit Shah’s Arunachal visit
Steven Spielberg’s daughter announces career as porn star
Steven Spielberg’s daughter announces career as porn star
7 held for assaulting Dalit men in Rajasthan; Cong, BJP trade barbs
7 held for assaulting Dalit men in Rajasthan; Cong, BJP trade barbs
Watch: Will Melania Trump visit Delhi govt school during US President’s trip?
Watch: Will Melania Trump visit Delhi govt school during US President’s trip?
trending topics
coronavirusUmar AkmalAnanya PandayRSMSSB Patwari RecruitmentUphaar fire tragedy caseSSC JHT Final ResultJaved Akhtar

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities