Month after road rage incident, biker booked

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 01:10 IST

A month after a Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) bus traffic controller was partially blinded in a road rage incident, the Kharghar police have registered a case against the unknown biker for assaulting him.

The incident took place on January 21 when Shamrao Kamble, 55, was in Kharghar at the NMMT controller’s office. He was waiting to register the bus number 55 coming from Pethali village to Ghansoli when he saw a commotion.

A biker was heckling bus driver Rajendra Suryavanshi . As per Suryavanshi, the biker was driving rashly and crashed into the bus.

When Kamble went to check the reason for the commotion, he noticed that the biker was verbally abusing Suryavanshi.

“The biker was violently banging on the door near the driver’s seat and trying to drag Suryavanshi out of the bus. I went up to him and asked him why he is creating a ruckus. He slapped me twice on my face. I fell when he hit me,” Kamble said in his complaint.

The biker also punched Kamble on the face, which caused severe injury in his left eye. As the biker was fleeing, Kamble took a photo capturing his bike’s registration number.

“I am partially blinded in my left eye and am unable to see clearly even after undergoing a surgery. The doctor has suggested another surgery. Previously, the police had not registered the case and have recorded it as an non-cognisable complaint,” said Kamble.

He added that after his department got in touch with the divisional assistant commissioner of police.

Only after that, the case was taken seriously.

Kharghar senior inspector Pradeep Tidar said, “The complainant was seeking treatment for his eye injury. He has approached us now. We will soon identify the biker and arrest him.”

The accused biker has been booked on charges of assaulting an on-duty public servant.