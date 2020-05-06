e-paper
Month into advance payment scheme, PSPCL collects ₹102 crore in Ludhiana

Month into advance payment scheme, PSPCL collects ₹102 crore in Ludhiana

Establishments such as Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) and M/S Oasis Enterprise based in Mandi Gobindgarh had also availed of the offer.

May 06, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The power corporation had offered 1% interest per month to all categories of consumers on the advance payment of power bills
The power corporation had offered 1% interest per month to all categories of consumers on the advance payment of power bills
         

After a month of introducing the advance payment scheme, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) central zone has collected over ₹102 crore in bills.

The power corporation had offered 1% interest per month to all categories of consumers on the advance payment of power bills.

Majority of the advance payments have been received by the industrial units in central zone, that includes Ludhiana (East), Ludhiana (West), Khanna and suburban circle.

DPS Grewal, engineer-in-chief, PSPLC central zone, said, “Till date, around 104 consumers have made the advance payment, out of which around 30 were commercial and domestic consumers while the others were from industries.”

Establishments such as Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) and M/S Oasis Enterprise based in Mandi Gobindgarh had also availed of the offer.

“We are thankful to all the consumers who availed of this scheme and helped the department mobilise its operations. We request more people to come forward and pay their bills in advance,” said Grewal.

PSPCL’s OFFER

Staring at losses due to non-consumption of electricity by bulk consumers, including industries and big commercial establishments amid the lockdown imposed due to the novel coronavirus, PSPCL had made an offer to all its consumers in April.

“PSPCL offers consumers of all its categories to make the advance payment towards their electricity bills up to March 2021, and earn 1% interest per month. Thus, consumers can earn around 12% interest per annum (double the rate of interest per fixed deposit),” the appeal read.

