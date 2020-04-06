More people ‘lock down’ villages for outsiders to keep Covid-19 at bay

cities

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 06:42 IST

One after the other residents of several villages in the state have been barricading the entry points for outsiders to keep the dreaded coronavirus infection at bay.

In tribal-dominated West Singhbhum district, some villages had pulled the shutters down even before PM called for Janata Curfew on March 23 and nationwide 21-day lockdown a day later.

Hundreds of villages across Kolhan division, comprising East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharsawan districts, have banned entry of outsiders into the villages. Entry is only allowed after coronavirus tests, they said.

On Saturday, a person had to desert his SUV near Sidhdih-Lengdih villages under Chowka police station area in Seraikela-Kharsawan district as villages chased the vehicle. SDPO Dhinrendra Narayan Banka and inspector Rajendra Prasad Mahato later seized the vehicle and said it hailed from Kapali area of the district.

Four villagers — working in Usha Martin in Adityapur — was chased away from Kathjora village near Dalma Hills under Chandil subdivision when they had reached Kathjora on their way to their native village Jamtara.

“Anybody will be allowed only after medical check-up and a negative report,” Narsingh Saradar, Kathjora mukhiya told HT.

“We have barricaded the entry points of our village and entry is allowed only after the gram sabha’s approval. Anyone coming from other states are being taken to health centres and quarantined in panchayat bhawan. We ourselves are strictly maintaining social distancing,” said Lalmohan Surin, munda (village head) of Dimbuli village under Manoharpur block if West Singhbhum. Mangra Surin, another munda of the same village, echoed similar thoughts.

In Bandgaon block of West Singhbhum, villagers have blocked the Nakti Dam and Kansara Temple roads to block entry of outsiders into Nakta and Kansara villages under Kearaikela PS. Taratara village in Manoharpur block also sealed its entry points and banned entry of outsiders on Saturday.

“Now, it has become rampant and most of the villagers have now blocked entry of outsiders. Even traditional village heads are taking no chance of trying ritualistic healing and cure practices,” Devendra Nath Champia, former deputy speaker in Bihar Assembly, told HT from Chaibasa.

Villagers of Malkundi village in Chakulia block, Nayadih and Chatro in Dhalbhumgarh block, Bhrukadih and Jaria in Pitka block and Baghuria village in Ghatsila block in East Singhbhum have also set up makeshift barricades banning entry of outsiders into the villages. The only exception is for health workers, and administrative officials reaching with medicines, relief materials etc.

On the other hand, Kurmi Sanskriti Vikas Samiti (KSVS) workers have put up barricades and notice boards on the borders of Nayadih and Chatro village in Dhalbhumgarh and Baligumavillage in Chakulia blocks banning entry of outsiders.

“We are stopping outsiders from entering our villages by putting up barriers on the main road. Many of our fellow villagers work in other states, we are taking care that they too get into the village after proper testing so that the coronavirus doesn’t spread here. We are putting them in quarantine in panchayat bhawan even after negative reports,” Sapan Mahato, KSVS president said. Similar posters and barricades have also been set up around Baghuria village under Ghatshila block.

Villagers of Rolaghutu village in Tiring panchayat under Potka PS on Odisha border have also put up barriers on the road to prevent entry of outsiders. Villagers have set up barriers in Jagannathpur under Seraikela and Kadamdiha and Simla villages under Kharsawan blocks of the district.