Most wanted gangster of UP and Delhi arrested after encounter in Punjab

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 21:01 IST

Rupnagar

The Punjab Police arrested one of the most wanted gangsters of Uttar Pradesh(UP) and Delhi, Shri Prakash Mishra alias Jhunna Pandit(24), after a chase and exchange of fire in Kahanpur Khuhi near Nurpur Bedi in Rupnagar district around 4 am on Friday.

Police seized two pistols of 32 bore and 8 live bullets along with some personal items from him.

Rupnagar senior superintendent of police(SSP) Swapan Sharma told mediapersons that Jhunna Pandit, who hails from Varanasi and carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, was wanted in 10 cases of murder, including a triple murder in Mirzapur(UP), with six cases under the UP Gangster Act. He operates a gang involved in over 20 cases of murder, extortion and kidnapping in Delhi and UP.

Sharma said the gangster had the patronage of anti-social elements based in Delhi, UP and Rajasthan. Pandit had reportedly been on the run ever since he and his gang members publicly killed one Dilip Patel in Varanasi. Dilip’s brother Rajesh Patel is UP state president of Kisan Morcha.

The officer said members of Jhunna Pandit’s gang are already in jails of Delhi and UP, and most of the crimes committed by the group are of contract killings and inter-gang rivalry.

Sharma said Pandit is an expert marksman who can handle any type of weapon using both his hands. He had been hiding in safe houses in Delhi, Jaipur and Mount Abu since he fled UP and was returning to Delhi from Chintpurni in Himachal Pradesh on his motorcycle when he was arrested by Rupnagar police.

The SSP said Pandit committed his first crime at the age of 15 and the first murder at the age of 16. He was kept in a juvenile jail twice for a period of three years each.

Initial investigations revealed he even got three murders, involving extortion and kidnapping, executed when he was in jail. He travelled on flight whenever he was on the run.

Jhunna Pandit is the 11th gangster nabbed by Rupnagar Police in the last one year.

According to the SSP, recent investigations showed most gangsters and contraband smugglers used a common modus operandi. They use local routes to travel and usually have hideouts near religious places in order to remain anonymous.

