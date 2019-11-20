Mother-in-law nabbed for Khanna woman’s murder

cities

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 23:28 IST

Four days after two assailants shot dead a 37-year-old woman at Bhamadi village in Khanna, police arrested the victim’s mother-in-law and three others.

The police also recovered the 32-bore pistol used to kill the victim, Jasvir Kaur, besides four live cartridges.

The accused were identified as Harjinder Kaur, 57, her brother-in-law Beant Singh, 40, and the assailants, Jasvir Singh, 40, and Gurpreet Singh, 26, alias Jaggi. While Beant, Jasvir and Gurpreet are residents of

Amloh in Fatehgarh Sahib, Harjinder was residing in Machhiwara.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rajanparminder Singh said Jasvir and Gurpreet had gone to Jasvir’s residence on November claiming to buy the motorcycle of her husband, Avtar Singh, who had committed suicide a year ago.

“The accused later shot her in the head, and also fired at and injured her neighbour who tried to nab them. The villagers gave them a chase and nabbed Jasvir Singh while Gurpreet managed to escape,” the DSP said.

A case under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered at the Sadar police station.

The DSP said, “During the investigation conducted by Sadar station house officer (SHO) inspector Baljinder Singh, it was found Harjinder blamed the victim for her son’s suicide and conspired with Beant to take revenge.”

Inspector Baljinder Singh said, “Jasvir had bought the pistol from Uttar Pradesh. Further investigation is being carried out.”

Jasvir is survived by her 17-year-old daughter and 16-year-old son, who are now living with her brother in Bhamadi.