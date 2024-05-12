Mother's Day Special: Crafting memories for mummy special in Lucknow

Quirky cakes and slogans, DYI gifts, workshops, restaurant discounts, beauty packages and a variety of options from quick service aggregators are in place to make Sunday special for mothers in the state capital. Elaborate plans are in place by kids and merchandisers to make the Mother’s Day special and memorable. Mother's Day special cakes in Lucknow

Personalised gifts

Various engaging activities have been organised to make the day memorable for mothers. “We have organised two activities which includes crafting a personalised perfume and creating cards for the remarkable woman who has filled our lives with endless love and guidance. People can craft a signature fragrance that reflects their mom’s essence. They can gather an array of fragrant oils and botanicals and blend them together, layering notes of floral, citrus, and spice until you’ve created a scent that is as unique and beautiful as she is,” shares Sanjeev Sareen Phoenix Palassio.

Kids are seen making personalised hand-painted card at the special stall and posing with their mother at the picture booth.

Quirky cakes

Buttercup Bungalow has come up with an exquisite mango cake where buyers can choose from a full-setup or just the delectable cake itself. For kids Danbro by Mr Brown has introduced a ‘piggy bank’ budget cake. “It’s for those children who break their piggy bank to buy a cake for their mom,” says Vikas Malik of the bakery. They have some quirky slogan cakes which reads: ‘Pyaari maa’, ‘Aaj khana banane ka mood nahi hai’, ‘Beta khana khayega ya ... (slipper)?’ A customer at M&H Bakery has got a kalakand cake made as her mother does not like bakery cakes.

With a difference

With events happening at various locations to mark the day a meetup with a difference followed by celebrations is being organised in the city. “Our team came up with the idea of a talk-session between kids and moms and ‘ask me anything’ hour with a psychologist. Such sessions are the need of the hour. The event will be followed by a colourful get-together for all the participants,” informed Nischhay, a staff member of Good Bakery, Gomti Nagar.

Just for you!

Yashika Rastogi (18), an intermediate student, says “Everyone says it with cakes, cards and parties but we three siblings had planned it differently. My mom hardly gets time to do things for herself so as we got to know about the home beauty packages specially curated for the mothers, we quickly booked one for our mom. She will be pampered that to in her favourite place, that is her home.”

Beauty stylist Farida (44) who runs FA Salon in Aminabad, adds, “Mother’s Day offers were rolled out from the beginning of this week, and we have been getting 3-4 home bookings and 5-6 salon sessions for different packages like hair colour, pedicure and more.”

Special menu

Sassy Canteen is doing a make-a-card activity as its restaurant. Home Sweet Home has introduced a special menu which includes posh fries, cheesy jalapeno, Mushroom bruschetta, New York Cheesecake plus tea or coffee. “We will run this menu till May 15 so as per convenience people can come and celebrate with their mother,” shares Radhika Bajaj Halwasiya.