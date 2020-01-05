Motorman spots rail fracture, averts mishap

cities

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 23:49 IST

A rail fracture between Titwala and Khadavli stations of Central Railway (CR) was detected during morning hours on Sunday.

The loco pilot of the Rajendra Nagar-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) Janta Express noticed the fracture on the track at around 9:45am, when the train was running between Khadavli and Titwala stations.

He applied emergency brakes, thus preventing any untoward incident.

“After noticing the fracture the loco pilot applied the emergency brakes and stopped the train. Following the repair work, the train was allowed to pass from the site by 10.16am,” said a senior official from CR, Mumbai.

“The loco pilot of the train (13201), S Murugan will be awarded for his alertness by Central Railway,” added an official from CR.