Mould and deploy, is IAS officer’s skill advice to students at Impulse-19

cities

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 19:26 IST

Pune Skills - moulding and deployment - were highlighted by IAS officer T C Benjamin as being key ingredients of education in the current day and age.

Benjamin was speaking as chief guest at a two-day inter-collegiate fest, Impulse -19, held at Christ College, Pune, on September 17-18.

“Education should be utilised to mould the skills and a strategic deployment of skills with knowledge helps students to achieve greater heights in their future career prospects,” said Benjamin as he appreciated the college’s efforts and students for “expressions of creativity”.

Dr Fr Sony Chundattu, director of Christ College, in his address, expressed delight at exploring new teaching experiences and thus “moulding a future generation who can confront challenges of the competitive, complex world”.

Day one of the fest saw active participation of students from various junior and senior colleges across events like: - Programming, quizzes, street plays and slam poetry, among others.

On the second day, students explored talents in group dances, elocution and business plans.

The fest saw the participation of 50 colleges and 500 students.

The overall championship trophy for senior colleges was lifted by Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce; and among the junior colleges it was St Ursula’s junior college that won.

.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 19:26 IST