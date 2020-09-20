e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 19, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / MSP to stay, new bills will only help farmers: Nadda

MSP to stay, new bills will only help farmers: Nadda

Speaking at a function in Sonepat, Nadda said the opposition parties are provoking farmers for agitation in the name of minimum support price (MSP).

cities Updated: Sep 20, 2020 01:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
JP Nadda
JP Nadda(ANI)
         

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Saturday said that three agriculture-related bills passed in the Lok Sabha will only boost production and help farmers get better prices for their produce.

Speaking at a function in Sonepat, Nadda said the opposition parties are provoking farmers for agitation in the name of minimum support price (MSP).

“I want to make it clear that MSP will stay and these three bills will give another option to farmers to sell their produce outside the mandis. We are not going to scrap the mandi system. If farmers get good price outside, why will they go to mandis. And if the prices are low outside, they will sell their produce on MSP in mandis. We have just given two options to farmers by introducing these bills,” he added.

Slamming the Congress, the BJP national president said his party has done what the opposition party had promised in its manifesto.

“Modi had brought good days for farmers in Gujarat and now he is implementing the same formula for all farmers across the country,” Nadda added.

He also took part in a blood donation camp at Sonepat and distributed spectacles to people.

top news
CBI’s new salvo to oppose Lalu Yadav’s bail may spell trouble for others
CBI’s new salvo to oppose Lalu Yadav’s bail may spell trouble for others
CSK take all setbacks in their stride, ease to victory against MI
CSK take all setbacks in their stride, ease to victory against MI
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
Mumbai locals: More trains from Monday, private bank staff can travel
Mumbai locals: More trains from Monday, private bank staff can travel
UK believed Rajiv ran ‘oriental court’, was ‘king among courtiers’
UK believed Rajiv ran ‘oriental court’, was ‘king among courtiers’
None of our batsmen carried on like du Plessis, Rayudu did for CSK: Rohit
None of our batsmen carried on like du Plessis, Rayudu did for CSK: Rohit
J-K gets Rs 1,350 crore economic package, 50% rebate on power, water bills
J-K gets Rs 1,350 crore economic package, 50% rebate on power, water bills
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
IPL 2020IPL 2020, MI vs CSK LiveParliament Monsoon Session LiveKangana RanautIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila Matondkar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In