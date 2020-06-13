Mullana Covid centre to only treat symptomatic patients from other dists

cities

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 02:02 IST

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the northern districts of Haryana, the dedicated facility in Ambala’s Mullana will now treat only symptomatic patients from other districts.

The Covid care centre at MMU medical college in Mullana caters to the infected patients from Ambala, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Yamunanagar and Panchkula districts.

The spurt in cases post-June 1 has left vacant only 20 out of 200 beds reserved for Covid patients at the hospital, health officials said.

Hospital’s deputy medical superintendent Dr LN Garg said the decision to treat only symptomatic patients was in line with the government’s instructions. We have to spare some beds for emergency too, he added.

“The state and central governments have directed the hospitals to treat only symptomatic patients and following this directive, we have asked the chief medical officers to treat asymptomatic patients in their own districts. We will obviously treat critical patients at our hospital,” Dr Garg said.

On patients currently undergoing treatment at the facility, he said, “As per the health ministry’s guidelines, asymptomatic patients get discharged after 10 days of treatment. Now, such patients will be getting treatment at their home districts only and we would focus on giving better medical care to symptomatic patients.”

3 MORE CENTERS TO COME UP

Ambala health department has decided to make three more Covid care centres operational in the district.

Civil surgeon Dr Kuldeep Singh said, “Owing to the sudden surge in cases and fewer beds in Mullana hospital, the department has decided to activate three more Covid care facilities at Mission hospital in Ambala City and community health centers in Barara and Mullana.”