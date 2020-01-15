e-paper
Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020
Multiple bills a problem for Ardee City dwellers

Jan 15, 2020 22:40 IST
Dhananjay Jha
Gurugram A fault on the part of the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN), which created two consumer numbers for many residents, has appeared as a big worry for Ardee City residents. This means individual consumers, who have two electricity accounts/consumer numbers, have been asked by the system to pay the same bill twice.

Residents have been facing this problem for the last six months and have been running from one office to the other to get their issue redressed.

“I have got two electricity consumer numbers. I do not know now which one is right and which one is wrong. I have paid my bill in one account online, while the other account is still active and asking for a bill payment, with a pending status. I have informed the department and am waiting for the redressal of my problem,” said Ashish Kukreja, a resident.

The residents’ welfare association (RWA) of Ardee City gave a representation to the DHBVN on Wednesday in this regard. “We have requested residents to report to the RWA management regarding such faults. So far, we have received complaints in this regard from 20 residents and this number can be more. We have appealed to the DHBVN officials to resolve the issue, as residents are worried,” said Nihal Mandhotra, general secretary of the RWA.

Ardee City is a privately developed township of low-floor and high-rise societies.

The DHBVN took over the electricity distribution from the developer of the township in September 2018, on the request of the residents, who were unhappy with the developer.

Praveen Yadav, RWA president, said, “More than 50% of the residents, who are DHBVN consumers, have not received electricity bills since September 2018. For many others, the DHBVN has been sending bills every three to four months, which adds up to a big amount for the consumers. Many of us are facing one of these three problems are have requested the DHBVN to resolve it at the earliest.”

DHBVN’s superintending engineer, Joginder Singh Hooda, has marked an inquiry into the creation of duplicate consumer number for residents. “I have asked the executive engineer concerned to investigate why double consumer numbers have been created for single users. I will review the report on Monday,” said Hooda.

