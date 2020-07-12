Multiple challenges before newly appointed PMC chief Vikram Kumar as he takes charge

cities

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 22:23 IST

A day after Vikram Kumar was appointed as PMC municipal commissioner replacing Shekhar Gaikwad, he took charge amid numerous challeges that civic body is facing.

Kumar takes over from Shekhar Gaikwad, who has now been transferred as sugar commissioner after serving as PMC commissioner for six months.

Kumar’s transfer comes at a time when Pune’s health infrastructure is facing serious challenges in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic; and the civic body also faces a revenue crunch.

The biggest challenge that Kumar faces is to contain Covid-19 in the city. Sporadic cases of bed shortages and ambulances not reaching on time are now being reported.

Despite adequate beds, the PMC has not been able to efficiently manage availability and to convince people to stay at the Covid Care Centres, instead of occupying critical care beds which are required on an emergency basis.

Vikram Kumar said, “I have just taken charge and it is too early for me to comment on the same. I will have to see the current mechanism in place and then work accordingly. With regards to revenue, I will have to check on and then only I would be able to comment.”

Former Pune civic chief Shekhar Gaikwad said, “There are mainly two challenges with regards to Covid-19 which is high contact tracing and heavy testing. Also building up capacity is required and encouraging home isolation while maintaining a mechanism for proper counselling is required. More focus could be given on critical care so that the case fatality ratio is controlled. With regards to the monsoon, the good thing is that most of the nullah de-silting work for big rivers and nullahs has been completed. With regards to revenue, the PMC awaits government funds and also boost recovery of property tax as much as possible.”

On one hand, while Covid-19 has been draining the civic body exchequer, the income for the civic body has been heavily disrupted. The civic body has cancelled many ongoing projects mainly related to beautification, garden works and also road widening. In addition, the previous civic chief ordered all his departments that no new projects will be announced in the current budget. This has halted the city’s infrastructure progress mainly with regards to roads and de-silting works which are also equally important.

Another crucial challenge for Kumar would be monsoon which has now arrived. As the civic body was caught amidst the pandemic, pre-monsoon works have been completely ignored or halted indefinitely. The 2019 Pune flash floods which killed 22 people are still afresh in people’s memories. Maximum damage was caused to Ambilodha region where the wall collapse killed 21 people.

What is closed? (July 14 - July 18)

Grocery, and all other shops

Online food delivery

Hotels, restaurants

Salons, parlours

Chicken, mutton vendors

All private traffic movement (except in emergency cases and for airport and railway station)

Public transport

All kinds of construction (except in labour camps)

What is open?

Milk distribution

Medical services hospitals, clinics

Medical shops

Government offices

Courts

Petrol pumps (9am to 2 pm for emergency services vehicles only)

LPG services

Newspaper delivery

Media offices

Banks

**Grocery stores, retail or wholesale will remain closed completely from July 14 to July 18.

**Thereafter these services will remain open from July 19 to July 23 from 8am -12 noon.

**Online food delivery portals will not be allowed to deliver from July 14 to July 23.