Mulund murder: 67-year-old was stabbed in neck, back

cities

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 00:02 IST

The post-mortem report of a 67-year-old woman, who was allegedly smothered with a pillow in her third-floor flat in Mulund (West) on September 9, has revealed that she was also stabbed in the neck and the back.

The victim, Rukshmani Damji Visaria, who lived alone in room number 11 of Trivedi Bhuvan, on RRT Road, was found murdered on Monday afternoon. “The post-mortem report revealed she had two stab injuries,” said an officer. The police said the timing of the murder raises suspicion as Visaria had returned from a long pilgrimage from Gujarat on Sunday. Officers said they are working on leads that include robbery and personal disputes as the house was ransacked, though her bangles and chain were not stolen.

The police said the accused may have entered the flat well-prepared, and they are probing if someone was tracking her movements. Visaria’s body was discovered around 1.40pm on Monday when a woman employee of a shop owned by one of her sons, Nitin, had gone to the victim’s flat to use the washroom.

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 00:02 IST