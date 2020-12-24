Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train land acquisition proposal put in abeyance by Thane civic body

cities

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 00:49 IST

The proposal to hand over the reserved plot in Diva for the Mumbai- Ahmedabad bullet train was put in abeyance by the Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) ruling party Shiv Sena after it was tabled in the civic body’s general body for the fourth time on Wednesday.

As per procedure, the proposal cannot be tabled again for approval for the next three months now.

The move hardly comes as a surprise amid the tussle between the Sena-led state and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre after the Bombay high court (HC) stayed the constructed of the Mumbai Metro car shed plot in Kanjurmarg. The Sena is trying to create hurdles for the Centre’s bullet train project in Thane by not approving the land transfer for the fourth time.

The bullet train is proposed to pass through nine villages in Thane district, including Shil, Davale, Padle, Desai, Agasan, Betavde and Mhatardi. It will have a station at Mhatardi in Diva. As per the agreement with the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), TMC has to acquire a land of 3,849 square meters near Shil, for which a compensation of Rs6.92 crore is offered to the locals.

However, the residents had opposed the acquisition, demanding better facilities. The local corporators, too, had opposed it, following which the proposal was tabled for discussion on Wednesday.

Thane mayor Naresh Mhaske said, “We have not taken any decision regarding the bullet train land acquisition proposal. We have kept it in abeyance as of now.”

The BJP alleged that the Sena is playing politics for their benefit.

Sanjay Waghule, BJP team leader in TMC, said, “Shiv Sena always claims that they are on the side of development, but the decision over the bullet train proposal proves otherwise. Shiv Sena is merely playing politics and trying to stall the project. They are doing the same in Mumbai too. They are demanding huge funds from the Centre for various projects but are creating obstacles for the projects. We will bring this to the notice of the central government.”