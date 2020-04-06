Mumbai civic body makes coronavirus containment zone map accessible to only staff

Mumbai civic body makes coronavirus containment zone map accessible to only staffcities Updated: Apr 06, 2020 23:37 IST
A week after announcing grand plans on its real time mapping of containment zones for the public, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s web portal which showed Geographical Information System (GIS) map of coronavirus-affected areas and containment zones was inaccessible within two days of activating it. The map was restricted to only employees of the civic body for internal use on Monday.
