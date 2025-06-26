Search
Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
1 dead, 3 injured as sleepy driver rams car into trailer

BySameera Kapoor Munshi
Jun 26, 2025 08:00 AM IST

NAVI MUMBAI: A 38-year-old died in an accident on Mumbai-Goa highway when the deceased’s friend, who was driving the car, was sleepy and rammed into a parked trailer. The driver has been booked for negligent and rash driving.

1 dead, 3 injured as sleepy driver rams car into trailer

According to the police, the incident occurred at 1:30 am on Tuesday on the Mumbai-Goa highway in Raigad district when the speeding car rammed into a trailer parked in front of a petrol pump.

“Siddesh Shinde, a resident of Godrej hill in Kalyan West, was returning from Chiplun with three of his friends. Shinde felt sleepy, lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a parked trailer. This resulted in the death of Aditya Verma, 38, one of Shinde’s friends who was in the car while the accident occurred. Shinde and two others in the car were injured,” said the investigating officer. The Kolad police have registered a case against Shinde for rash and negligent driving.

Follow Us On