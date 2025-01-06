1 dead in multi-vehicle collision on highway

MUMBAI: A 39-year-old biker was killed and a car driver grievously injured following a collision involving multiple vehicles on the Sion-Panvel highway, on Sunday afternoon. Navi Mumbai, India - Jan. 5, 2025:Dumper dashes motor vehicle & car seriously injuring two people & one person dead on Sion Panvel Highway at opposite Juinagar Station in Navi Mumbai, India, on Sunday, January 5, 2025. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

The accident, as per the FIR registered with the Nerul police, was caused by a speeding dumper close to the Jui Nagar railway station. The deceased, identified as Shivaji Bansi Lendal, 39, was a resident of Kharghar and worked as a line man with MSEDCL.

“The driver of the dumper fled from the spot after the accident, and we are looking for him. A case has been registered against him,” said senior police inspector Brahmananda Naikwadi of Nerul police station. The driver has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicle Act for reckless and rash driving causing death.

The collisions, as per the police, occurred on account of the traffic slowing down because of a minor accident that had occurred on the other side of the road – towards Pune.

“Two vehicles on that side had a minor accident. The vehicles on the Mumbai end slowed down and a crowd gathered. The speeding dumper appears to have been unable to control the vehicle and crashed into a car,” said an officer investigating the case.

The dumper, as per the police report, hit an Audi, whose owner Abhishek Milind Pingle, 30, is a resident of Juhu and was travelling from Lonavala to Mumbai. Pingle is the complainant in the matter, and as per the FIR, due to the impact of the collision with the dumper, the complainant’s car collided with an Ertiga on the right and a Maruti Eeco on the left, and a motorcycle that came in between the Ertiga and the Audi.

The biker sustained grievous injuries and was rushed to the hospital, which declared him dead on arrival. Police officers informed that the driver of the Ertiga, Rajkumar Chaurasiya, who sustained injuries, is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kharghar.