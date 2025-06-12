1 person arrested in connection with Jaipur-Bandra Exp robbery

The Government Railway Police (GRP) has arrested one person in connection with the robbery of cash and jewellery worth ₹7 lakh on the Jaipur-Bandra Express last week. (Shutterstock)

The arrested accused, Surendra Bhaleram from Haryana, was traced via CCTV footage. He is a part of a gang of thieves, said the police, who are tracking down four other gang members who committed the robbery.

A special task force of the railway crime branch had found a gutkha packet and broken glass at the crime scene. Since the writing on the packet was in Gujarati, the police investigated the case in Surat and found a local gang involved in the robbery.

“The remaining accused from this gang will also be arrested soon,” said railway police commissioner Rakesh Kalasagar.

Last week, when Ayub Khan, a construction businessman from Jogeshwari, was coming to Mumbai in the Jaipur-Bandra Express with his wife Hina, and two young children, the train slowed down after Borivali and four unknown men tried to rob the couple at knifepoint.

The couple resisted and fought the accused but the robbers managed to escape by jumping off between Goregaon and Jogeshwari stations.

The gang stole the couple’s trolley bag, which contained ₹7 lakh worth of jewellery and cash.

The Borivali GRP had registered a case of robbery under sections 309 (4) and 3 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the police had formed multiple teams to search for the accused.