9 killed, 24 injured in bus-truck collision on NH-30 in Madhya Pradesh

Nine people were killed and 24 others were injured after a bus collided with a Hyva truck on National Highway 30 in Madhya Pradesh’s Maihar district on Saturday night, police said. The accident occurred on National Highway 30 in Madhya Pradesh’s Maihar district on Saturday night. (PTI)

Out of ten, five deceased have been identified as residents of Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra while four others are being identified with the help of clothes.

According to police, the sleeper coach bus of a private travel agency of Uttar Pradesh was going from Prayagraj to Nagpur on Saturday night. According to eyewitnesses, the Hyva truck’s driver reduced the speed of the truck suddenly and stopped it on the road itself. But the driver of the bus, which was coming from behind, lost control and the bus collided with the truck that was carrying the stones.

Satna superintendent of police (SP) Sudhir Agrawal said, “The bus got stuck in the truck due to horrific collision. JCB and cutters are being used to rescue passengers trapped inside the bus. Five people died on the spot while 28 others were rushed to Satna hospital. Four died while undergoing treatment at the hospital. The condition of two passengers is stated to be critical.”

Chief minister Mohan Yadav said, “The news of untimely death of 10 passengers due to a horrific collision between a truck and a passenger bus of Uttar Pradesh in Maihar district of Madhya Pradesh is extremely sad and heart wrenching.”

“The district administration has been directed to provide proper treatment to the injured and the family members of the deceased will be given financial assistance by the government as per rules,” he said.