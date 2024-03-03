100 cyclists hit Palm Beach Rd in memory of Saini

Navi Mumbai: Around 100 cyclists from 15 different cycling groups across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Panvel participated on Saturday in a memorial ride dedicated to Avtar Singh Saini, the 68-year-old former director of Intel’s South Asia division who was killed in an accident while cycling on Palm Beach Road on February 28. Participants lit candles and reminisced about the affable cycling enthusiast, urging the police and administration to take urgent steps to ensure the safety of cyclists. The Navi Mumbai Traffic police has decided to increase police presence on Palm Beach Road and book motorists for speeding to address their concerns, said the deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Tirupati Kakade. HT Image

On February 28, at around 5.30am, Saini was cycling outside the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) building on Palm Beach Road when he was hit by a speeding car, killing him. The driver Rishikesh Rambhau Khade, 23, who was arrested after the incident, told the police that he had dozed off for a few seconds when his vehicle rammed into Saini.

On Saturday, cyclists lit candles at the spot where Saini was killed and said they were shocked with his accidental death.

“This spot opposite the NMMC building is famous among cyclists as a selfie spot, but now it has become a memorial site for Saini,” said Kavita Handique said from Vashi, a member of the Decathalon Cycling club. “The whole cycling community was shocked to know of the incident that took away such a passionate cyclist. We have unanimously decided to appeal before the NMMC, regional transport offices and the traffic and Navi Mumbai police to take measures ensuring that no other cyclist comes under the wheels.”

“The whole community shares the same emotion about the incident and has the same demands,” said Ashish Sawant, a cyclist from Mahim. The demands include safety of cyclists and prevention of accidents on Palm Beach Road courtesy dedicated space for cycling from 5am to 7am, police presence on road 5am onwards, and systematic planning to prevent over-speeding.

Ghatkopar cyclist Mangal Bhanushali, who knew Saini for eight years, said he was among the most disciplined cyclists who never jumped a signal or allowed anyone else to do the same. “He was very careful and would never ride on the Vashi bridge and the highway in Mankhurd and Govandi as taxis and auto rickshaws are driven there recklessly on these stretches. He would always transport his cycle from home to the designated journey point in his car while most others cycled all the way there.”

Saini lived in the US, and visited India for six months every year, riding regularly with various cycling groups, said participants. He was part of the Chembur and Ghatkopar groups and had recently started riding with the Andheri-based ‘Fast and Furious’ group. “On the day of the accident, he was supposed to ride with the Andheri group. But since the main administrator of the group was out of town, he changed his plan and joined his old group from Chembur,” said Bhanushali.

Some participants were critical of the police probe into Saini’s death. “The accused in the case was released the same day. Shouldn’t there be strict laws for road safety,” wondered Handique.

Navi Mumbai deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Tirupati Kakade said they had decided to increase police presence on Palm Beach Rand book motorists for over-speeding in light of Saini’s accident.

“The accident occurred due to over-speeding. In the wee hours, when Palm Beach Road is usually empty, some motorists tend to speed. So we have decided to book motorists for over-speeding in larger numbers,” Kakade said.

The traffic police will work with the NMMC to take some policy decisions and make the road safer for cyclists and joggers, he added. “We will have a meeting and discuss what can be done for the safety of cyclists, walkers and joggers who use the road in the wee hours when its dark.”