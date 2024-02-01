More than 100 children, including 63 girls, in an ashram school set up by the tribal development department in Shahpur tehsil reported sick after suspected food poisoning on Wednesday afternoon, police said. 109 schoolchildren sick after eating pulao, gulab jamuns

The tribal project officer of Shahapur has ordered an inquiry into the incident that occurred at Sant Gadgebaba ashram school at Bhatsai, about 64 km from Thane city.

Officials said initially 25 to 30 students complained of stomachache, nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea after eating lunch, which comprised pulao and gulab jamuns, supplied by a donor. But the number gradually increased to 70 and later to 109, and all of them were admitted to the government hospital at Shahapur, they said.

According to the information received from the tehshil office, the lunch was provided by a family at Washind as part of shradhha or death anniversary in the family.

A health officer from the Shahapur hospital said more than 250 students are studying in this school, and 109 of them ate the food. “Initially, 20 to 25 students were admitted with vomiting, diarrhoea and nausea. Later, the remaining students started showing the same symptoms. All of them are out of danger. We have kept them under observation overnight as a precaution.”

Senior police inspector Rajendra Tendulkar from Shahapur police station said, “With initial information we have come to know that a family has provided this food to the children. We have taken samples of it and sent it for a test. We will soon file a case after recording the statements of all the school officials and the family.”

“Of the 109 students, most of them are completely fine now. All of them are undergoing treatment at the Shahapur hospital, and action will be taken against the guilty. We are conducting an inquiry into the matter,” said Rajendra Kumar Hiwale. tribal project officer. Shahapur.

Shramjeevi Sanghatana, an NGO, has lent its support to the children’s families.

Prakash Kholke, a member, said, “The parents are not able to understand what happened to their children and when they will recover. We explained to them the treatment their children are going through. Now all the children are completely fine.”

CAPTION: Children are being taken to the government hospital at Shahapur on Wednesday.