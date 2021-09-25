10-hour block on Central Railway main line: 90 suburban train services cancelled

Passengers travelling on the Central Railways (CR) mainline on Sunday will have to face inconvenience as nearly 90 suburban train services will be cancelled.

The Central Railway will operate a block for 10 hours between Kalva and Mumbra railway sections between 8am and 6pm on the slow railway lines. During the block, construction work of the fifth and sixth railway lines between Diva and Thane railway stations will be undertaken.

The Central Railway will also undertake a block on its harbour railway line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Chunabhatti railway stations. The block will be operated between 11.40am and 4.40pm.

To facilitate the movement of passengers, the Central Railway has written to the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) asking them to operate 100 additional buses.

“We have written to TMC to operate additional trains to facilitate movements of passengers during the block period,” said a senior Central Railway official.

The fifth and sixth railway lines project between Thane and Diva is a part of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) 2B that got approval in 2008. Once completed, the new railway lines will enable segregation of outstation and local trains on the Central Railway till Kalyan. Around 100 new local train services will be operated between Central Railway mainline between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kalyan railway stations after the work is completed.