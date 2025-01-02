Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday appointed nine members to the special investigation team (SIT) probing the murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. The SIT, constituted following a statement by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis during the winter session of the state legislature, is headed by Basavraj Teli, deputy inspector general of the state crime investigation department (CID). 10-member SIT to probe sarpanch murder

The nine members named in the order issued by the state home department on Wednesday include Anil Gujar (deputy superintendent of police), Vijay Singh Jonwal (assistant police inspector), Mahesh Vighne (police sub-inspector), Anand Shinde (police sub-inspector), Tulsiram Jagtap (assistant police sub-inspector) along with four other police personnel — Manoj Wagh, Chandrakant Kalkute, Balasaheb Ahankare and Santosh Gitte.