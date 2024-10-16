MUMBAI: The Dindoshi police on Tuesday arrested the 10th accused in connection with the murder of a 28-year-old biker who was murdered in a road rage incident in Malad on Saturday evening. The police said that the accused was one of the men who allegedly assaulted to death a Hyderabad resident on Saturday in front of his wife and parents. 10th arrest in Malad road-rage mob murder case

According to Raees Shaikh, Dindoshi police inspector, the main accused, Avinash Kadam, an autorickshaw driver, was tracked and arrested on Sunday. With the help of videos shot by onlookers at the spot of the incident, the police also tracked down eight other people including a photographer and a bank employee, who were seen attacking Akash Maeen and arrested them. Most of the attackers were working in private firms and were friends with the auto driver.

On further analysis of the crime scene and videos shot, the Dindoshi police identified the 10th accused, Mayank Mahesh Verma, a private firm employee.

The officers said that at around 6.30pm on Saturday, Maeen and his family left his parents’ house in Malad East for the car dealer’s showroom. Maeen and his wife travelled on their motorcycle while the parents took an auto-rickshaw. On reaching the showroom, they were told that there was some problem with their RTO registration and the delivery of the car would thus be delayed. The family turned back and was returning home when Kadam tried to overtake him. Upon confronting, he abused Maeen and his wife before assaulting him and calling his friends. The police complaint said that at least 25 people were assaulting Maeen.