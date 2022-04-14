10-year-old boy beaten by criminal lawyer at housing society in Thane

A 10-year-old boy of Sarovar Darshan Society in Naupada area of Thane was badly beaten by a criminal lawyer from the same society. The criminal lawyer beat the boy under the influence of alcohol.

On Tuesday evening, Ayush Gore was playing with his friends when the criminal lawyer, Chetan Patil, came inside the Sarovar society and started beating the youngster. The accused was in a drunken state when he beat the victim. Ayush’s ear was badly hurt from the assault and he has been admitted to Kaushalya Hospital in Thane.

Ajit Gore, grandfather of Ayush, said, “The criminal lawyer, Chetan Patil, had beaten Ayush very badly. The video that has gone viral is a short one but he beat him more than what can be seen in the video. Chetan was under the influence of alcohol and created a nuisance in the society. He would get involved in a fight with children and sometimes with the society members. He snatched Ayush and took him to the parking area and beat him up. My grandson’s ear has been badly hurt and he is being treated at Kaushalya Hospital.

“We went to register the first information report (FIR) with Naupada police station but they have registered a non-cognisable offence against the accused. The police officials said that after examining the medical report of Ayush and the CCTV footage, they will register an FIR.”

From the hospital bed, Ayush said, “I was playing in the building when suddenly Chetan Patil came and started beating me. He was fully drunk. He slapped me and thrashed me, hurting my ear very badly. He also threatened me that he would beat me more.”

Senior police inspector of Naupada police station, SN Dhumal, said, “ We have registered a non-cognisable offence after receiving a complaint from Ajit Gore. After getting the medical reports of Ayush and checking the CCTV footage, we will register an FIR against Chetan Patil.”