11 arrested in Thane for running fake call centre
The Thane police, on Thursday, arrested 11 persons for allegedly running a fake call centre from Thane and targeting American citizens to extort money.
During the raid, police seized laptops, modem, mobile phones, router, registers and computer hard disk computer besides ₹3.25 lakh cash. They have been produced before the court and remanded to police custody till May 26.
Thane police PRO, Sudhakar Humbe, said, “They introduced themselves to the American citizens on phone as American International Revenue Officers. They threatened American citizens by saying that they have evaded taxes and therefore have an arrest warrant against them and would visit their homes soon. They threatened and mentally harassed the US citizens and extorted money. They used to receive money through gift cards with the help of an American accomplice.
“We received reliable information two weeks ago about a fake call centre being run at Wagale, Thane that the call centre employees were cheating foreigners, mostly US nationals. A police team kept an eye on them and laid a trap for the accused. A raid was conducted on Thursday.”
A case has been registered at Shrinagar police station under various sections of IPC and also under Information Technology Act and Indian Telegraph Act. Further investigation has been handed over to Kasarvadavali police station.
Yogesh Avhad, senior police inspector from Kasarvadavali police station, said, “During the investigation, we got to know that one of the accused, Haidar Ali, already had a fake call centre offence against him at Kashmira police station in 2016. It may be that he is the kingpin of this fake call centre.”
-
AKTU even semester exams rescheduled, to be held from June 4 to 27
Now the regular and carryover even semester undergraduate and postgraduate exams of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University for the session 2021-22 will be held from June 4 to 27. Earlier, the exams were scheduled from May 25 to June 15. About 1.15 lakh candidates will appear in this examination to be held in two shifts in offline mode. To maintain the integrity of the examination, two observers have been deployed at each center.
-
Indrani Mukerjea to spend one more night in jail. The cash counter was closed
A day after the Supreme Court granted her bail, a special CBI court on Thursday allowed former media executive Indrani Mukerjea to be released on a personal bond of ₹2 lakh but she is likely to come out of jail only on Friday. Her lawyer Sana Khan suggested that the court impose the same conditions as were placed on her estranged husband placed on Pritam aka Peter Mukerjea for his release on February 6, 2020.
-
AIIMS Delhi removes charges for lab tests, X-rays, other investigations
In a move that will bring a huge respite to patients from the economically weaker sections, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Thursday issued an order removing all charges for lab tests, X-rays and other investigations in the hospital, the hospital administration said. The order issued by AIIMS's medical superintendent Dr DK Sharma on Thursday said that the hospital will no longer charge patients user fees for conducting lab investigations.
-
Illegal encroachments removed in Daria village
The Chandigarh estate department on Thursday removed illegal constructions outside the lal dora during a special anti-encroachment drive in Daria village. “Under construction foundations of new buildings, two new houses which were being built and a warehouse were demolished by the team,” said a UT official. “Team have also been deployed to informs the department if any other encroachments come up here,” said the official.
-
Pre-monsoon cleaning work of nullahs to be completed by May 31, says Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation
The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation has said that the pre-monsoon cleaning work that it has initiated since last week for big nullahs, would be completed by May 31 Residents, however, are sceptical of this claim. As per the KDMC, up to 30% cleaning of big nullahs has been completed. There are a total of 97 big nullahs in the KDMC limits that cover a distance of 95km.
