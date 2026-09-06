Sanjeev Sanyal responds to US man questioning eating with hands: ‘If you cannot bear to touch it…’

Economist Sanjeev Sanyal has sparked a conversation on social media after responding to a US man who questioned the practice of eating food with one’s hands. Sanyal offered a simple explanation, suggesting that being comfortable touching food could itself be a test of whether one should eat it. Sanjeev Sanyal’s reply to a US man asking why Indians ate with their hands went viral.

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The exchange began with a video shared by a Florida-based man named Aka. The clip appeared to show a South Indian wedding or traditional gathering, where a couple could be seen having a meal with their hands.

Sharing the video, the man asked: "Seriously question, why do they all eat with their hands?"

The post, originally shared in November 2025, later caught the attention of Sanyal, who responded with his own take on the practice.

Sanjeev Sanyal offers a ‘simple test’ Quote-posting the video, Sanyal wrote: "It is a simple test..... if you cannot bear to touch it, and need metal instruments, then it is probably a bad idea to put it in your mouth."

Check out the post here: