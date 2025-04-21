Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

11-year-old drowns during summer camp in MBMC pool

ByAnamika Gharat
Apr 21, 2025 08:16 AM IST

An 11-year-old boy drowned at a Bhayandar summer camp; police booked the agency for negligence as lifeguards were reportedly absent.

THANE: An 11-year-old boy drowned at the Loknete Gopinath Munde Sports Complex on Sunday morning. The sports complex is run by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) in the Golden Nest area of Bhayandar. Police said MBMC had given the sports complex on a contract basis for its operations, but the contractor involved the agency, a third party, to conduct the summer camp. Following the incident, the Navghar police booked the authorities from the private agency for negligence.

11-year-old drowns during summer camp in MBMC pool
11-year-old drowns during summer camp in MBMC pool

The deceased, Granth Hasmukh Mutha, was a resident of Planetaria Complex. Jayesh Gada, Mutha’s family friend, said Mutha’s parents had enrolled him in a summer camp organised by a private agency after seeing an advertisement about it a month ago. It had been seven days since he was in the camp.

During the summer camp, the boy went to the swimming pool and accidentally drowned. Nobody noticed him until his body surfaced. “It is painful to think that no one noticed a missing child from a group he had been attending regularly for the past week,” Gada added.

Hasmukh Mutha, the child’s father, received a call after 11.45am from another child’s parent, asking him to rush to the hospital. “It is sheer negligence on the part of the authorities. They didn’t even notice when a little child went missing. Why don’t children have life jackets? We trusted them to take care of our son. We want strict action to be taken. If not, more lives could be lost due to such negligence,” he said.

The management asserted that lifeguards were present during the camp. “CCTV footage shows no lifeguard was present at the time. An FIR has been registered for negligence and culpable homicide not amounting to murder. An investigation is currently underway.” said SPI Dhiraj Koli.

MBMC officials were unavailable to respond in the matter.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / 11-year-old drowns during summer camp in MBMC pool
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On