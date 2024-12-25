12 booked for posting edited, defamatory video of Fadnavis on social media

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra police’s cyber cell has registered an FIR against 12 unidentified social media users for posting a “maliciously edited” video of one of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’s speeches about Naxalism. Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addresses a gathering during 'Parle Mahotsav', in Mumbai, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_23_2024_000474B) (PTI)

Maharashtra Cyber registered the case on Tuesday based on a complaint filed by a representative of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The 12 social media users were booked for publishing or circulating false information that’s likely to cause fear among the public, defamation, and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act, officials said.

The speech that’s part of the video is from last year when Fadnavis was the deputy chief minister, when he had said that Naxalites do not believe in the Constitution of India and democracy, and want to set up a parallel state. According to the police, the edited video did not have the initial part of the speech referring to Naxalites, making it appear as if Fadnavis was saying that he did not believe in the Constitution and democracy.

“The complaint pertains to 12 social media users across platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube,” said special inspector general of police Yashasvi Yadav from the Maharashtra State Cyber Department. “The video originates from Fadnavis’s time as deputy chief minister, with his original address being modified before widespread distribution on social media channels.”

Yadav added, “The video has been deliberately taken out of context to falsely portray the chief minister of Maharashtra saying that he does not believe in the Constitution of India, democracy, or any constitutional body, and suggesting that he aims to create a parallel state. The maliciously edited video has gained traction among certain unsocial elements who are using it to post derogatory, abusive, and objectionable comments.”

Maharashtra Cyber has issued notices to social media platforms to provide information about the 12 users who posted the video. They were identified by their usernames: Bharat Bhavla Shinde (@Bs131B), Suddhodhan Sahajrao (@Suddhodhan74629), Nagpur Congress Sevadal (@SevadalNGP), Saurabh Singh Chauhan (@Sbchauhan0103), Mukesh Lavhale (@MukeshLavhale), suressh.kale, Prasad Salvi, Varad Kanki, Amol Kamble, Syed Saleem, THE SMART 230K, and Vishnu Bhotkar.

A Maharashtra Cyber team is tracing the internet protocol (IP) address of the initial post to identify the culprits who edited the video and posted it on social media. The police have issued notices to all the social media intermediaries involved to provide information about the booked users.