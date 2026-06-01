THANE: The proposed ₹12,200-crore Thane Integrated Ring Metro (TIRM) project is facing growing opposition from residents, environmental activists and urban transport experts, who have questioned the project’s viability and warned of substantial environmental, financial and social consequences if it proceeds in its current form. ₹12,200-crore Thane Ring Metro faces growing backlash over environmental and traffic concerns

The latest objections have come from residents living along and around Ghodbunder Road, where hundreds of citizens have voiced concerns that the proposed metro alignment could significantly disrupt daily life. According to residents, several stations on the circular metro route have been planned near schools, hospitals and existing Metro Line 4 stations, potentially leading to severe traffic congestion in an already busy corridor. Following representations from local citizens, authorities reportedly assured residents that the alignment would be re-examined and realigned where necessary.

The opposition has since widened, with Citizens for Sustainable Transport (CST-Thane) and the Thane Green Collective releasing an independent review that describes the project as a potential “waste of public money”. The groups have appealed to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to place the project on hold and immediately suspend all tendering, planning, construction-related activities and tree-felling permissions until a comprehensive independent assessment is carried out.

The Ring Metro, which has already secured approval from both the Central and State governments, proposes a 29-km circular corridor comprising 26 km of elevated tracks and a 3-km underground stretch. Preliminary work has already begun through the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). However, critics argue that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) contains serious shortcomings, including disputed population growth projections, ridership forecasts and environmental assessments, which they claim could paint an overly optimistic picture of the project’s long-term viability.

At a press conference in Thane on Saturday, urban planner Sulakshana Mahajan, environmentalist Nagraj Chemburkar and environmental analyst Dr Raman Tekale presented a detailed review of the project and called for a complete reassessment before any further progress is made.

Dr Tekale, who spent nearly six months analysing the proposal, said the government should defer implementation of the Ring Metro until the operational impact and ridership performance of Mumbai Metro Line 4 can be properly evaluated. He also advocated a fresh, Thane-specific multimodal transport study that examines bus connectivity, cycling infrastructure, pedestrian mobility and integration with the suburban railway network before committing to another large-scale metro investment.

Environmental concerns form a major part of the criticism. While the DPR states that 662 trees will be affected by the project, activists claim that the TMC Tree Authority has identified as many as 3,224 trees for felling or transplantation, nearly five times the number cited in the official report. Critics argue that such discrepancies raise serious questions about the accuracy of the environmental assessment underpinning the project. Environmentalists have also warned that the proposed Waterfront station and related construction activities along Thane’s shoreline could adversely affect the ecologically sensitive mangrove ecosystem of Thane Creek. They point out that despite the scale of the project and its potential ecological impact, no comprehensive Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) has been made publicly available.

The review further raises concerns about Thane’s vulnerability to flooding and climate-related risks. According to the report, the DPR acknowledges challenges such as groundwater seepage, hydrological disruption and pressure on existing drainage systems but does not adequately explain how these risks will be mitigated. Given the city’s recurring monsoon flooding, particularly in areas adjoining Thane Creek, experts say the project lacks sufficient evidence of flood-resilient planning and design.

Questions have also been raised about the engineering complexity of the corridor. The review notes that the Ring Metro alignment includes 82 horizontal bends across 29 km, compared to approximately 35 to 40 bends on the 32-km Metro Line 4 corridor. Experts argue that such a high number of curves could increase engineering challenges, accelerate track wear and tear, inflate maintenance costs and create long-term operational risks.

The proposed underground section has emerged as another flashpoint. The 3-km tunnel passes beneath the heavily congested Thane railway station precinct, one of the city’s busiest transport hubs. According to the report, cut-and-cover excavation pits measuring nearly 200 metres long, 25 metres wide and 20 metres deep may be required during construction, potentially causing major traffic disruptions and commuter inconvenience for several years. Critics have also warned that tunnelling beneath densely populated areas could trigger groundwater seepage, hydrological stress and structural damage to ageing buildings located above the alignment.

Among the strongest objections is the alleged duplication of infrastructure with Metro Line 4. According to the review, TIRM intersects Metro Line 4 at Dongripada, Kapurbawdi and Raila Devi. The proposed Dongripada station is expected to run parallel to an existing Metro Line 4 station on the same road, serving a similar catchment area. Opponents argue that this overlap represents an inefficient use of public funds and does little to address genuine connectivity gaps within Thane’s transport network.

The citizens’ groups have urged the state government to commission an independent review of the project, undertake a transparent environmental assessment and reassess Thane’s transport priorities before proceeding further with construction. They maintain that while the city urgently needs improved mobility solutions, infrastructure investments must be backed by robust data, environmental safeguards and long-term sustainability considerations.