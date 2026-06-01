THANE: A 25-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her father in Kalyan in what police suspect to be a case of caste-based violence and an honour killing. The accused, who had been absconding since the murder, was arrested by the Bazarpeth Police after a three-day manhunt. Father held for ‘honour killing’ of daughter over inter-caste marriage in Kalyan

The victim, identified as Gayatri, had married her long-term boyfriend six months ago despite strong opposition from her family. According to police, her father, Vinod Vasaikar, had never reconciled with the marriage as the groom belonged to a different caste and continued to harbour deep resentment towards his daughter.

The incident occurred on Thursday inside the Rachna Royal building in the Parekarwadi area of Kalyan West. Gayatri and her husband were employed at a financial services firm in Mumbai, where they met and fell in love. While the couple wanted to marry, her family opposed the relationship. During that period, Vasaikar had arranged two separate suitors and engagement ceremonies for his daughter, but she rejected both proposals and chose to marry the man she loved.

Although the family eventually permitted the marriage, police said the father remained unhappy with the alliance. Following the wedding, Gayatri moved to Mumbai and began living with her husband.

Last week, she returned to her parental home in Kalyan during the ongoing Adhik Maas period, a time when newly married women traditionally visit their maternal homes for religious rituals. According to police, despite her husband advising her against the visit, Gayatri decided to return home to participate in the customary observances.

Investigators said that on Thursday afternoon, shortly after the family had finished lunch, an argument broke out between Gayatri and her father over her marriage. As the confrontation escalated, Vasaikar allegedly attacked his daughter with a sharp weapon kept inside the house.

Gayatri suffered multiple stab wounds and died on the spot due to excessive bleeding, police said. The accused fled immediately after the attack, triggering a search operation by the Bazarpeth Police.

Acting on confidential intelligence inputs, police tracked Vasaikar to Ulhasnagar, where he had allegedly gone into hiding to evade arrest. He was apprehended on Saturday and produced before a court, which remanded him to police custody until June 4.

Tukaram Rathod, investigating officer of Bazarpeth Police Station, said, “After the murder, the accused fled and hid in Ulhasnagar to avoid arrest. We tracked him down and arrested him. During interrogation, Vasaikar confessed to killing his daughter out of anger over her inter-caste marriage.”

Police are investigating the case as a suspected honour killing linked to the victim’s inter-caste marriage.