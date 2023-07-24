Irshalwadi landslide: Raigad district administration issues IDs to survivors to speed up rehabilitation process

Khalapur: As many as 124 survivors of the Irshalwadi landslide, which killed 27 villagers, have been issued all necessary identification cards, including Aadhaar and ration by the Raigad district administration. The villagers have also received a payment of ₹5,000 per person to take care of their basic needs. HT Image

The documents and certificates being issued will help speed up the rehabilitation process of the tribals who have suffered the loss of life and property in the incident.

The survivors are currently residing in makeshift containers located on the foothills of Irshalwadi hamlet.

Raigad district collector Yogesh Mhase said, “Of the 48 families residing there, 39 families and their houses were found under the debris caused by the landslide. All documents proving their very existence and identity have been lost. They have only their names as their identity now.”

He added, “To give them independent official identification, we decided to issue them necessary documents and certificates at the earliest. We have got all the district-level agencies working on it. Resident deputy collector Sandesh Shirke has appointed concerned Taluka officials for the purpose.”

Informed Mhase, “So far, we have issued various documents and certificates under Sanjay Gandhi Yojana to 16 orphans, 5 widows and an infant. 41 families have been given eligibility certificates for ex-gratia grants. The families have been given ₹5,000 each, i.e. a total of ₹2.15 lakh has been distributed amongst the families. Eligibility certificates have also been issued for procuring essential items.”

Stated Mhase, “We are going all out to ensure all requisite certificates to the families are issued and assuring them that we are with them.”

