13 labourers killed as truck overturns in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district

At least 13 labourers working on Samriddhi Highway project were killed after the vehicle carrying them overturned in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district on Friday.

According to the highway police, the accident took place at noon when the dumper carrying the labourers and iron rods allegedly slipped and overturned, burying 16 people underneath the rods. Thirteen of the 16 have died while the remaining three sustained injuries.

While eight labourers died on the spot, the other five were rushed to the hospital in Jalna where they died during treatment.

Sanjay Pandey, DySP, Nagpur said he visited the spot after he received information about the incident.

Officials said the labourers were being ferried to work at the Samriddhi Highway project near Tadegaon. “Prima Facie, the accident seems to have occurred due to a slippery road following heavy rains. However, we are investigating the case and have detained the driver of the dumper,” said a police officer from highway police.