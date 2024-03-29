 14-year-old boy dies of electrocution in Bhiwandi | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
14-year-old boy dies of electrocution in Bhiwandi

ByN K Gupta
Mar 29, 2024 08:36 AM IST

Bhiwandi: A 14-year-old boy died of electrocution when he climbed on the roof of a powerloom unit in Bhiwandi on Wednesday evening. The deceased, Dilshat Hamidudin Shah, is a Class 8 student from an Urdu-based school in Bhiwandi. On Wednesday, Shah was found dead on the roof of the powerloom unit, said police sources. A resident alerted the people from the vicinity upon finding him, and the police and electricity supply company rushed to the spot and disconnected the electricity supply.

The boy was taken to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Bhiwandi, where he was declared dead upon arrival, and a postmortem was conducted.

Prima facie, he climbed onto the roof of the powerloom unit for what reason is still unclear, said a police officer. The electricity wire and cable were passing onto the roof of the unit. It seems he accidentally met an electric supply line, causing him to fall unconscious. The Shantinagar police initially registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR).

Yogesh Ghodke, police sub-inspector, Shantinagar police station, said, “Prima facie, Shah was burned from head and foot, resulting in a black mark. It was learned during the probe that the impact of shock was very high and intensive, which resulted in the Shah falling onto the roof.”

Police said that the body was handed to a family member for final rites, but the member’s statement is pending as they are still coping with the trauma and have not yet come forward. He lived with eight brothers and his parents in the Ramnagar area in Bhiwandi.

