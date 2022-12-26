1,500 CCTV cameras to go live in Navi Mumbai by March end

Navi Mumbai: The much-delayed closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera project of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is set to go live by March 31 next year.

Municipal Commissioner (additional charge) Abhijit Bangar has directed the officials concerned to complete the installation and related work in the stipulated time.

Around 1,500 CCTV cameras of various types are being installed in the city at a cost of ₹127.63 crore, including maintenance for a period of five years.

The project entails installation of high-definition (HD) fixed and high-speed cameras along with automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras. The HD cameras will be installed at 108 junctions along with places like bus depot, market, garden, playgrounds, junctions, public places, NMMC offices, Palm Beach Road, Thane-Belapur Road, Sion-Panvel highway and other such places with high traffic.

Besides, panic alarms and call boxes will be installed at 43 locations. As per the demand by the Navi Mumbai police, thermal cameras will be installed along the creek area to keep a vigil on terror, sabotage or anti-national activities.

The entire system will be monitored through a central command centre at NMMC headquarters and Navi Mumbai police commissionerate. Both the places will have data centres.

Bangar recently held a review meeting on the project with top civic officials, including city engineer Sanjay Desai, additional city engineer Shirish Aradwad, executive engineer Sunil Lad and the officials of Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL) that has been awarded the contract for the project.

He warned them that no further extension will be given after March 31 and any further delay will attract heavy penalties.

“I have asked the electrical and IT department to check and verify minute details, efficient functioning to full capacity of camera speeds, expected bandwidth of internet connection, automatic number plate capturing, red light violation monitoring system before the system goes live.”

Bangar added, “A fortnightly review of the project by the city engineer will be held, while a monthly review will be held at the commissioner-level. This project is of utmost importance for the security of the citizens and needs to be implemented in time with the assurance that it will work efficiently to help us realise our objective of deterring and curbing crime.”