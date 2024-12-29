Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

15,000 policemen to be deployed on New Year’s Eve

ByManish Kumar Pathak
Dec 29, 2024 06:30 AM IST

MUMBAI: Over 15,000 police will be deployed on New Year’s Eve to ensure safety, with special focus on drunk driving and suspicious activities.

MUMBAI: More than 15,000 policemen, including personnel from the state reserve police force (SRPF) and quick response teams (QRTs), will be deployed across the city to prevent any untoward incidents on New Year’s Eve. Eight additional commissioners, 29 DCPs, 53 ACPs, 2,184 police inspectors and around 12,048 members of the constabulary will be deployed in all important locations, which are frequented by crowds on December 31. This includes the Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Dadar, Bandra Bandstand, Juhu, Madh and Marve beaches.

15,000 policemen to be deployed on New Year’s Eve
15,000 policemen to be deployed on New Year’s Eve

Special squads, along with traffic police, will keep watch on drunk drivers at all important junctions across the city.

“Police will patrol and take action against motorists violating traffic norms and driving under the influence of alcohol,” said joint commissioner of police, law and order, Satya Narayan Chaudhary.

Several policemen and women will be in civil clothes around crowded places, to prevent any untoward incidents. Anti-Terrorism Cell (ATC) officials will keep a watchful eye on suspicious movements and persons in their areas and anti-sabotage measures will be taken against suspicious persons, Chaudhary added.

Over 5,000 CCTV cameras, installed at strategic points and important junctions, will help the officials monitor the streets. Whereas for the beaches, checking, frisking, barricading, and announcement systems have been planned, and action will be taken if people engage in illegal activities of selling liquor and drugs. The police bandobast will be in place till 5am of January 1, 2025, a police officer said.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On