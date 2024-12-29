MUMBAI: More than 15,000 policemen, including personnel from the state reserve police force (SRPF) and quick response teams (QRTs), will be deployed across the city to prevent any untoward incidents on New Year’s Eve. Eight additional commissioners, 29 DCPs, 53 ACPs, 2,184 police inspectors and around 12,048 members of the constabulary will be deployed in all important locations, which are frequented by crowds on December 31. This includes the Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Dadar, Bandra Bandstand, Juhu, Madh and Marve beaches. 15,000 policemen to be deployed on New Year’s Eve

Special squads, along with traffic police, will keep watch on drunk drivers at all important junctions across the city.

“Police will patrol and take action against motorists violating traffic norms and driving under the influence of alcohol,” said joint commissioner of police, law and order, Satya Narayan Chaudhary.

Several policemen and women will be in civil clothes around crowded places, to prevent any untoward incidents. Anti-Terrorism Cell (ATC) officials will keep a watchful eye on suspicious movements and persons in their areas and anti-sabotage measures will be taken against suspicious persons, Chaudhary added.

Over 5,000 CCTV cameras, installed at strategic points and important junctions, will help the officials monitor the streets. Whereas for the beaches, checking, frisking, barricading, and announcement systems have been planned, and action will be taken if people engage in illegal activities of selling liquor and drugs. The police bandobast will be in place till 5am of January 1, 2025, a police officer said.