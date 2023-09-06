Second Zika virus case reported in City

Mumbai: A 15-year-old girl, resident of Kurla, was reported positive for the Zika virus, which is spread by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, making it the second case in Mumbai. Last month, a 79-year-old man from Chembur tested positive for the mosquito-borne infection. HT Image

The patient had fever and headache and was receiving symptomatic treatment at a private hospital in Kurla. Her blood sample was sent to KEM Hospital for Zika infection testing and was later transferred to a government hospital when the report came positive, said a BMC official.

“The patient is stable. We also conducted a door-to-door survey of the households in the vicinity. No more Zika virus cases or fever cases were detected by our team,” said a BMC official. They also found mosquito breeding in the building compound, and vector control measures were undertaken.

Although the Zika virus infection is mild, citizens should consult a doctor as the symptoms are similar to dengue. A seven-year-old girl student of a government ashramshala (residential school) in Zai, Talasari tested positive for the Zika virus in July last year.

Symptoms of the Zika virus include fever, skin rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise, and headache. “It is a self-limiting infection, and 80% have mild symptoms. Those with comorbidities are likely to develop severe infection and may require hospitalisation,” said Dr Daksha Shah, executive health officer, BMC.

Dr Shah said there is no need to panic but be watchful of Aedes mosquito breeding as apart from Zika virus transmission, it also transmits dengue and chikungunya infection.

The city recorded more dengue and chikungunya cases in August compared to June and July. As per the BMC report, the city had 999 dengue cases, 35 chikungunya cases. In July, the city saw 721 dengue and 27 chikungunya cases, and in June it recorded 676 dengue and 8 chikungunya cases.

“To prevent mosquito breeding, cover all water tanks and containers with a tight lid. Dispose of and destroy all unused containers, junk materials, tyres, coconut shell, etc. Empty, scrub, and dry coolers every week before refilling. Use larvivorous fish in ornamental tanks at houses and hotels. Empty and scrub all containers holding water for a week. Use bed net at home, wear full-sleeved clothes, and apply mosquito repellents to prevent mosquito bites,” said Dr Shah.

Seeing the rise in dengue, chikungunya, and two zika cases being reported, BMC has undertaken special measures for vector control. “High-risk areas for Dengue incidence are identified, and regular Aedes surveys are conducted in these areas. During the survey, all potential breeding sources for Aedes mosquito are checked and are either removed or treated,” said a BMC health official.

BMC’s pest control department, medical officer of health, solid waste management department, and maintenance department are working together.

“Where dengue cases are reported, at least 200 surrounding houses are checked, as the Aedes mosquitoes are container breeders and breed in domestic and peri-domestic situations. Intensive indoor thermal fumigation is carried out in localities where vector breeding is detected as well as where dengue patients are residing,” said the official.

In August, the corporation’s insecticide department’s vector control campaign found 26,132 Aedes aegypti mosquito breeding spots. BMC also collected a fine of ₹10,16,500 from establishments failing to control mosquito breeding.