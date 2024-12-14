NAVI MUMBAI: The Navi Mumbai police on Thursday night conducted a series of raids at 25 locations in Kharghar, Taloja, Koparkhairane, Ulwe, and Vashi. The coordinated operation resulted in the seizure of multiple drugs - 2.045kg cocaine, 663gm mephedrone, 58gm methylene, 23gm charas and 31gm marijuana - worth about ₹12 crore. Codenamed “Operation Garuda”, the raids led to the arrest of 16 foreign nationals. Police officials said that 13 of the suspects were found to be in possession of drugs and the remaining three were in possession of fake passports and visas. 16 African nationals held with drugs worth ₹ 12 cr

The operation was part of the drug-free campaign initiated by Navi Mumbai police commissioner Milind Bharambe. “The activities of the foreign nationals were being closely monitored, and after collecting sufficient information, the raids were planned,” said assistant commissioner of police Bhausaheb Dhole.

Apart from the arrests, the police have issued notices to 73 persons of African origin, who were found residing in Navi Mumbai with expired passports and visas. They have been asked to leave the country at the earliest.

Around 150 police personnel participated in the operation, including officials from the Economic Offence Wing, Crime Branch, Anti-Narcotics Cell, and the local police stations.