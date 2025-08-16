Search
Sat, Aug 16, 2025
17-year-old girl dies by suicide in Goregaon residential complex

ByMegha Sood
Published on: Aug 16, 2025 04:34 am IST

A 17-year-old girl died by suicide in Goregaon East, marking the third such incident in her building. Police are investigating the case.

MUMBAI: A 17-year-old girl died by suicide in a high-rise in Goregaon East on Thursday. This marks the third death by suicide from the building complex in recent times, said police.

The deceased lived on the 23rd floor of the building. She was a Class 11 student of a reputed college, and her father is a well-known construction businessman.

According to the police, on Wednesday afternoon, she was sitting in her bedroom studying, and her mother and grandparents were at home. Her father had gone out for work at 3.30am, when she decided to kill herself. No suicide note was left behind, said an officer.

Ravindra Patil, senior police inspector of Aarey police station, said they an accidental death report has been registered and the police are investigating what happened. “We are recording statements of the girl’s parents and her doctor,” said Patil.

A 22-year-old man and a 14-year-old girl had also died by suicide in the same complex recently.

