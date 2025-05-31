PALGHAR: A minor girl was seriously injured in an allegedly accidental firing on Friday while at a resort in Kelwa with her friend. The police have registered an incident report, seized the weapon, and detained her friend to question him about the incident. The bullet, which was lodged in her neck close to the spinal cord, was removed during a surgery at a private hospital in Boisar. 17-year-old girl injured in accidental firing at Kelwa resort

The 17-year-old girl, a resident of Boisar east, works at an industrial unit in Palghar, and had gone to the resort with her friend. According to the police, her friend showed her the weapon and she accidentally fired it while checking if it was authentic.

People at the location claim to have heard the couple fighting, but the police are yet to conduct interrogations. The forensic team and other experts are at the site to collect evidence.

The minor was taken to the Mahim Primary Health Centre, then referred to a private hospital in Palghar, but was finally operated upon in a multispecialty hospital in Boisar.

Police said that Boisar had recently become a hub for migrants and workers employed in industrial units. Kelwa Beach, a popular tourist destination, especially among couples, had recently seen another death too, where a young woman died during her stay with a friend at a resort.

Superintendent of police Yatish Deshmukh said that the police will take strict action against illegal activities in Kelwa and other tourist areas in the Palghar district.