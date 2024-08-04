17-year-old who fired gun twice on neighbour detained, 2 held

MUMBAI: The police on Friday arrested two men and detained a minor for attempting to shoot a 38-year-old resident of Mankhurd twice after a dispute about garbage disposal escalated into a fight. The accused have been identified as Sohail Abdul Qadir Sayyad, 31, who works as a driver and stays in Anna Bhau Sathe Nagar in Mankhurd, and his brother-in-law, Karthik Mudaliyar, 32, a resident of MHADA Colony, Govandi.

Babu Ahmed Khalil Ahmed Ansari escaped unhurt after the 17-year-old minor fired two rounds from a country-made pistol at him on Thursday night.

According to the police, around 11 am, the complainant was attending the last rites of a neighbour, when he got into a fight with Sohail.

The police said there was a dispute between the two families over throwing garbage near Babu’s house, which had been going on for three months. “Sohail came near Babu and handed the pistol to his 17-year-old son. The minor pointed the gun towards Babu and fired at him. The pistol, however, misfired,” said a police officer.

The father-son duo began preparing the gun again. A crowd started gathering after hearing the commotion, and the minor’s mother, Rani, also came out. She then started pulling the minor away. He, however, told her that “Karthik mama asked me to kill Babu”, and fired again. “This time, the gun fired but Rani pushed the minor’s hand up and the bullet went up in the air instead of hitting Babu,” said the police officer.

The accused have been arrested under sections 109 (attempt to murder), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and sections of the Indian Arms Act,” said the police officer.