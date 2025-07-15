MUMBAI: A day after a video of Shiv Sena (UBT) workers slapping and shaming a 36-year-old autorickshaw driver on a Virar street went viral, police on Monday booked 18 party members, including a woman, for the public assault that was filmed, shared, and unapologetically flaunted as a lesson in ‘Marathi pride’. 18 Sena (UBT) workers booked for public assault after slapping auto driver for ‘anti-Marathi’ rant

The victim, Raju Patwa, had been hunted down after his alleged ‘anti-Marathi’ rant against the language stirred outrage on social media last week. His slap—and the video of his forced apology—was seen by thousands by Sunday evening, prompting the Virar police to step in.

“We’ve verified the videos and registered an FIR,” a police officer confirmed. The 11 accused have been charged with unlawful assembly and assault under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The video of Patwa’s so-called ‘anti-Marathi’ tirade turned him overnight from an unknown driver to a man targeted by local political workers, who vowed to ‘teach him a lesson’.

Their promise materialised on Saturday evening.

In a video now circulating widely, Patwa is seen surrounded by Sena workers in Virar West, slapped across the face, and forced to apologise—first to the angry crowd and then specifically to a woman he had allegedly misbehaved with earlier. All of this unfolded in full public view, as phones recorded the moment for instant social media consumption.

Party loyalists appeared unapologetic about the assault. “Marathi is not just a language—it’s our identity. Anyone insulting it will face consequences,” said a local Shiv Sainik, even as his colleagues proudly shared the assault video online.

The trigger for the political manhunt reportedly dates back to an altercation last week when Patwa allegedly abused a Marathi-speaking man and his sister, declaring he wouldn’t speak the language. The video of that exchange enraged local Sena (UBT) and MNS cadres alike, both of whom launched parallel efforts to track him down.

This incident comes close on the heels of a similar language clash in Mira Road, where seven Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers were arrested last month for thrashing a shopkeeper who had spoken in Hindi. That attack had led to citywide protests and a police crackdown on MNS cadres.