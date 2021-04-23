1,860 Covid-19 cases recorded in Maharashtra Police force in a week

Maharashtra Police recorded 1,860 new cases of Covid-19 infection in the past one week and a dozen personnel succumbed to the disease during the period. Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur and Wardha districts witnessed maximum cases. Senior police officers, however, said the infection in police department was under control.

As per the latest report, in the past 24 hours, 254 new cases were reported which included 41 officers and 213 constables. On an average, 229 new cases of infection were reported daily in the state police force in the past seven days, the police said.

So far a total of 39,000 police personnel contracted the disease and 390 (35 officers and 355 constables) have died since April last year. Currently, there are 3,874 active cases. Around 34,735 police personnel have recovered.

An additional director general said nearly 90% of police personnel have taken the first dose of the vaccine and 45% have got the second dose as well.

“All unit heads have been instructed to restart the measures taken during the peak of the pandemic last year as per the requirement. But the situation is very much in our control,” the senior IPS officer said.

In Mumbai Police, a total of 8,372 police personnel tested positive for Covid-19 and 103 of them succumbed to the infectious disease. Currently, there are 671 active cases.

The city police force also expedited the vaccination drive for its personnel. The Mumbai Police has a strength of 45,000 personnel, of whom 75% have received the first dose of vaccine and 43% have got both the doses.

“Compared to the November-February period, cases of police personnel getting infected daily in March and April have gone up. But due to vaccination, the number of serious patients is very low,” said a senior police officer from Mumbai Police.