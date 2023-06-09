18-year-old booked for killing pedestrian in hit-and-run case

THANE: A 40-year-old pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car driven by an 18-year-old man in Thane late on Wednesday. The driver, Ayush Malvani, a student, lost control of his car and went on to hit a pole at a bus stop before halting. Thane, India - June, 08, 2023: Varun Sharma Died in a Hit and run incident ib car Accidents at thane Pokharan road no 2 in Thane, Accident car outside chitalsar-Manpada Police station ,in Thane, in Mumbai, India, on,Thursday, June, 08, 2023. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)

The incident took place at Pawar Junction at 9.30 pm. Chitalsar Manpada police said that Malvani fled after the accident leaving the damaged car behind. The police later traced him and issued him a notice.

According to the police sources, the victim has been identified as Varun Sharma, who lived with his family in the Manpada society on Ghodbunder Road in Thane.

According to the police, Sharma was walking towards Pawar Nagar junction when he was hit by a car moving in from the opposite direction. He suffered serious head injuries.

Passersby rushed in to help but by then Sharma had lost consciousness. They alerted the police and Sharma was taken to a private hospital nearby where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

“We have issued a notice to the accused to appear at the police station for a statement regarding the accident. Later, we will arrest him and produce him in court,” said Vanita Pawar, police inspector, Chitalsar Manpada police station. “We will verify whether the accused has a driving license,” she added.

Malvani has been booked under sections 304(A) (Causing death by negligence), 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code, and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.