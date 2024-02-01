1993 bomb blasts convict Rubina Memon moves HC for parole

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court on Wednesday indicated the possibility of granting temporary parole to Rubina Memon, a convict in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts case currently incarcerated at the women’s wing of Yerwada Central Prison, to attend her son’s wedding. But such release may be contingent upon Memon being accompanied by a police escort, the court stated. HT Image

Memon, the sister-in-law of Tiger Memon, a prime conspirator believed to be residing in Pakistan, filed a petition seeking parole through her advocate Farhana Shah. The bench comprising justices Ajay Gadkari and Shyam Chandak heard her plea. Memon’s husband, Suleman Memon, was acquitted in the same case due to insufficient evidence.

In her petition, Memon highlighted that her request for parole was denied by the deputy inspector general of police, prisons without providing specific reasons, except for objections raised by a senior inspector from Mahim police. She emphasised her desire, as a mother, to participate in her son’s wedding and fulfill his dreams.

During the hearing, Shah underscored Memon’s surrender and previous bail grants, emphasising her compliance with legal procedures. The court noted that Memon had served 16 years in prison and was granted a six-day parole in 2021 for her daughter’s wedding.

Regarding the conditions of her potential parole, Shah suggested that Memon attend the wedding without the police escort due to financial constraints. However, the bench indicated that similar conditions to her previous parole order would be considered and instructed the prosecution to provide instructions. The court scheduled another hearing on February 2 to further address Memon’s petition.

Despite two bail grants as an undertrial prisoner, Memon surrendered each time. Since her conviction in 2007, she has not been granted leave from prison by the authorities and has had to approach the high court for relief.