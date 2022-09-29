19-year-old girl in Panvel complains of molestation by Swiggy delivery boy

Panvel Taluka police have booked a Swiggy delivery boy under the charges of molestation.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at around 8.30pm when the complainant, a 19-year-old girl from a housing society at Kon in Panvel had ordered for food. The victim, a second year graduation student, stayed with three other college mates in the flat.

On Tuesday, they ordered food from outside. As the food arrived, the victim opened the door to accept the same when the accused allegedly touched her inappropriately and left the place.

On Wednesday, the victim, who hails from South India and has come to Maharashtra for graduation, approached the police and registered a case.

Since the passage had no CCTV, the incident was not recorded on camera but the accused’s photo was made available from the CCTV footage of the society and later the accused was summoned to police station.

The accused had been identified as Mohammed Rizwan Shah (27) who has been working with Swiggy for the last three years. During the interrogation, he claimed that it was an accident while giving the food.

“We have interrogated him and served him a notice. He would be called again whenever required. Prima facie, no criminal record is found in his name. A Class 12 pass out, the accused currently stays in Adai village at Panvel on rent,” said senior police inspector Ravindra Daundkar from Panvel Taluka police station said.

“As per the recent Supreme Court ruling, in cases in which the punishment is below seven years, arrest is not required,” added Daundkar.

The accused was served with a notice of appearance before a police officer under Section 41A(1) of Code of Criminal Procedure.

“The safety of our customers is of utmost importance to us at Swiggy. We maintain zero tolerance towards any misconduct or misbehaviour. We are cooperating in the ongoing investigation and will take appropriate action upon conclusion of the investigation,” a Swiggy spokesperson said.