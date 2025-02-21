Mumbai: A reprimand aboard a local train turned violent on Tuesday when a 19-year-old passenger attacked three fellow commuters following an argument over his hurried attempt to alight at Mumbra station from a fast train. 19-yr-old knifes passengers after being reprimanded for attempting to alight from moving train

The Government Railway Police (GRP) have arrested the accused, identified as Sheikh Zia Hussain. According to police officials, the incident occurred on a fast train travelling from Kalyan to Dadar, which was scheduled to depart from Kalyan at 9:47 AM on February 18.

Hussain, who had boarded the train at Kalyan, intended to get down at Mumbra. However, upon being informed by fellow passengers that the train would not halt at the station which falls under the slow line, he attempted to exit forcefully as the station approached. In the process, he jostled and pushed other commuters, triggering an argument that quickly escalated into a scuffle. Hussain allegedly pulled out a knife from his pocket and attacked three passengers – Akshay Bhausaheb Wagh, Hemant Kanhaiya Kankaria, and Rajesh Ashok Changlani – injuring them.

Despite the sudden violence, the injured passengers managed to overpower the attacker and restrained him until the train reached Thane station, where they alerted the Railway Protection Force (RPF). RPF officials detained Hussain, and the victims were provided medical assistance before a formal complaint was lodged at the Dombivli GRP station.

Senior police inspector Kiran Undre of Dombivli GRP confirmed that Hussain has been arrested and booked under section 118(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for intentionally causing grievous hurt using dangerous weapons.

“The accused has no prior criminal record, but investigations have revealed that he is a drug addict. We are taking all necessary legal actions to ensure justice is served,” Undre stated.