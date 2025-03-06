NAVI MUMBAI: A car driver and a senior citizen died on Tuesday and three others, including a 7-month-old, were injured in a head-on collision between their car and a state transport bus in Tamhini Ghat on the Pune Mangaon Highway. Police said the car was on the wrong side of the road near Kondekar village at the time of the accident. 2 dead after car on wrong side crashes into ST bus in Tamhini Ghat

The deceased are identified as, Sakhubai Tukaram Kangude, 65, and Manas Kumar Niranjan Sahu, 38, the driver. Rupali Manas Kumar Sahu, 28, Tarabai Balu Nalawade, 45, and seven-month-old Rama Manas Sahu, were injured.

The victims, residents of Shindewadi, Pune, were in a Maruti Swift, heading to Mangaon. The allegedly speeding car descended a slope in the Ghat when Manas lost control of it. “The driver appeared to be speeding. The car was being driven recklessly and on the wrong side, it ended up smashing into the oncoming state transport bus,” said Nivrutti Borhade, senior police inspector. The bus was heading from Khed in Ratnagiri to Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The crash wrecked the driver’s side and rear passenger section of the car. The driver and the elderly passenger died on the spot and their bodies were trapped in the wreckage.

Members from Sahyadri Wildlife Conservation group helped carry out the rescue operations. The bodies of the deceased were extracted from the car around 3pm and the injured were rushed to nearby Mangan Sub-District Hospital. Those injured are out of danger and no one from the ST bus was injured, said the officer.

Following the accident, the ST bus driver, Ramesh Kamite, 44, filed a complaint with the Mangaon Police Station. A case was registered under sections 106(1), (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving on public roads), 125(a) (b) (endangering life and personal safety of others) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and section 184 (dangerous driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 against Manas.

Scooterist run over by trailer

A scooterist was run over by a trailer at Wadkhal in Pen tehsil on Monday evening. The police said the trailer hit the scooter from behind and ran over the rider after he fell off.

The rider, Mahesh Vyankat Gude, 37, was an Alibag resident. After the trailer hit his scooter, he fell on the left side of the trailer and its wheel ran over his head, leading to his instant death. The Wadkhal police have registered a case against the trailer driver.