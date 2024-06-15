2 minor friends behind the death of a 17-year-old

Navi Mumbai: A week after the Turbhe police found a 17-year-old boy lying motionless in a pond at a quarry site, CCTV footage has revealed that due to a prank pulled by his friends, he drowned. HT Image

On Thursday, police registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against two friends of the deceased, Kumar Chauhan.

On June 9, Chauhan was found floating at the Bharat stone quarry in Turbhe MIDC. The body had no clothes, and no belongings of Chauhan were found at the spot. As the investigation was ongoing, a missing complaint filed by Chauhan’s family the next day helped the police identify him.

“We searched for the CCTV footage in the area and found some installed on the pathway to the quarry. In the footage, it could be seen that five boys had entered the quarry site on June 9 but only 4 returned,” said an officer from Turbhe police station. In the footage, it was also seen that one of the boys while exiting the quarry had a different outfit.

“Based on the missing complaint, the shirt worn by the boy was identified to be the one belonging to the deceased. The four boys were summoned for further investigations and their interrogation revealed that the boy lost his life due to two of his friends,” said the police officer.

The five friends had gone swimming in the quarry. Inside the pool, one of the accused, a 17-year-old, pulled a prank by grabbing Chauhan’s legs. He was pulled downwards causing him to drown. Having realised their folly, the boys decided to cover the crime.

“The boy that had pulled the leg asked others to remain silent about the incident to avoid getting arrested. The other accused, a 16-year-old, took the deceased’s clothes and wore them, and even took his phone and other personal belongings to prevent the body from getting identified,” added the officer.

The two boys have been sent to remand home.