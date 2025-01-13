Menu Explore
2 women on scooter killed in hit and run

BySameera Kapoor Munshi
Jan 13, 2025 07:44 AM IST

MUMBAI: Two women died after their scooter collided with a speeding Skoda car at Kopri flyover; the driver fled. Police have registered a case.

MUMBAI: Two women returning home on a scooter from a call centre died following a head-on collision with a Skoda car at the Kopri flyover leading to Palm Beach road on Sunday morning. The women used to work at a US process call centre at Turbhe MIDC and was returning after finishing their 8pm-to 6:30am shift.

2 women on scooter killed in hit and run

Sankriti Khokale, 22, was riding the scooter while Anjali Sudhakar Pandey, 19, was riding pillion. Khokale was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

A resident of Kamote, Khokale was heading to Bonkode village to drop her friend Pandey and had taken the service road to Kopri flyover, when a speeding white Skoda car, coming from Vashi side, crashed into the scooter. The women were rushed to the municipal hospital, but as per the police reports, Khokale succumbed to her injuries on the way to the hospital and Pandey succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment.

The driver of the Skoda fled from the spot and police are on the lookout. A case has been registered under sections 281, 125(a), 125(b) and 106 of the BNS and sections 184 and 132 of the Motor Vehicle Act for reckless, rash and negligent driving that caused death.

